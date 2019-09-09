Coast Guard says 2 men rescued from cargo ship

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued two of four trapped crew members from an overturned cargo ship off the coast of Georgia.

Lt. Lloyd Heflin tells The Associated Press in a text message that two men have been extracted and rescuers are working on extracting a third.

Heflin said the four South Koreans who were trapped aboard the Golden Ray are in the propeller shaft room near the stern of the ship and that rescuers cut into the hull there to pull them out.

Responders made contact with crew members Monday morning, more than 24 hours after the vehicle carrier overturned while leaving a port call in Brunswick, Georgia.

The Golden Ray flipped onto its side and caught fire Sunday as it left Brunswick with more than 4,000 vehicles inside.