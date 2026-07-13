Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Gulf of Mexico



NEW ORLEANS -- On Thursday, the US Coast Guard responded to a crude oil spill from an underwater Shell pipeline.

Shell officials said they believe about 2,100 barrels of oil were released as a result of the spill. Authorities said Shell has isolated the leak and shut down production of both fields, located about 90 miles south of Timbalier Island, Louisiana.

Shell added there are no drilling activities at the Brutus platform, close to where the leak occurred, and the spill is not a well control incident.

"No release is acceptable, and safety remains our priority as we respond to this incident," said Kimberly Windon, a Shell spokesperson. She said that Shell Offshore Inc is working with the United States Coast Guard and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association in order to determine the best approach to contain and clean up the sheen.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the leak, but Windon said that the leak was likely caused by a release of oil from the sub sea infrastructure. Officials said the oil apparently leaked from a line connecting four wells in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf to the platform and has left a miles-long sheen.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said there have been no reports of injuries.