Coast Guard responds to American Jazz cruise ship stuck on sandbar

Photo: WPSD

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard responded to a cruise ship that ran aground near Canton, Kentucky on Thursday.

According to multiple sources, the ship, named American Jazz, ran into a sandbar that is only 4 to 6 feet deep in Lake Barkley.

The vessel is carrying 120 passengers and 54 crewmembers. Its intended route is from Memphis to Nashville over the course of 8 days. Lake Barkley is part of that route.

The Coast Guard sent a Paducah 29-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow water boat crew to the scene. American Cruise Lines released the following statement:

"The American Jazz is currently being assisted off a sandbar in Lake Barkley. There is no damage to the small riverboat, and both guests and crew aboard have been informed of the temporary delay. American Cruise Lines is taking all appropriate steps with authorities while local service providers assist the ship. American Jazz is following a seven night Music Cities Cruise from Memphis to Nashville and the cruise is expected to resume with a few adjustments to the normal schedule."

No damage, pollution or injuries were reported following the incident. The Coast Guard and American Cruise Lines are working on a plan to dislodge the vessel.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.