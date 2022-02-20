59°
Coast Guard rescues unconscious boater
GRAND ISLE - The Coast Guard said their Grand Isle crews rescued an unconscious boater who went aground on a marsh flat Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for the USCG Eighth District said officials in New Orleans were notified by someone who saw an unconscious person in a 17-foot aluminum boat which had run aground just before 11 a.m.
The Coast Guard notified two boat crews from the Grand Isle station as well as a helicopter crew from the New Orleans station. The crew arrived in ten minutes and took the boater to Grand Isle, where they were taken on to a hospital by ambulance.
The boat crew reported the person was semi-coherent when he was transferred to the ambulance.
