Coast Guard rescues two people, dog from disabled boat

VENICE, La. - The Coast Guard rescued two people and a dog from a disabled boat over the weekend

Watchstaders in New Orleans received a report around 8:05 p.m. Sunday of a 35-foot sailing vessel that was taking on water approximately 15 miles southwest of Southwest Pass. Officials were told an adult, child, and dog were onboard.

The aircrew arrived around 11:24 p.m. to hoist the people and dog to safety. All three were transported in stable condition.