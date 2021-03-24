Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard rescues two fishermen from waters near Grand Isle
NEW ORLEANS - Early Wednesday (March 24) morning, the Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking vessel three miles south of Grand Isle.
Personnel with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a notification around 2 a.m. that a 60-foot fishing vessel, P-Omo-IV, with two individuals onboard was beginning to sink.
The watchstanders swiftly directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.
Rescuers who arrived on scene were unable to get close due to the vessel’s rigging.
The fishermen in the sinking vessel put on life jackets and jumped in the water where Coast Guard personnel rescued both from the water.
The two fishermen were brought ashore safely and appeared to be uninjured, officials say.
