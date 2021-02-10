Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard rescues three people stranded on abandoned island for 33 days
Several victims of a boating accident have been rescued from an abandoned island where they washed ashore over a month ago, officials say.
According to CNN, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three Cuban nationals from a deserted Bahaman island, where they had been living off coconuts for 33 days.
"It was incredible. I don't know how they did it. I was amazed they were in as good as shape as they were," Lt. Justin Dougherty told CNN affiliate WPLG.
While carrying out routine patrols on Monday (Feb. 8), US Coast Guard aircrews spotted two men and a woman waving makeshift flags on Anguilla Cay, which is located in a chain of islands between the Lower Florida Keys and Cuba.
The Coast Guard immediately dropped down a radio, food, and water to the trio but made the actual rescue, managing to get the stranded boaters off the island, on Tuesday.
The trio told officials their boat capsized in rough waters about five weeks ago and they swam to the island.
CNN says though none of the three castaways sustained serious injuries, they were flown to the Lower Keys Medical Center for medical assessments.
Should further information related to their condition become available, this article will be updated.
