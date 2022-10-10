81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Missing boaters rescued after apparent shark attack off Louisiana coast

EMPIRE - The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Sunday after they were stranded in shark-filled waters 25 miles off the Louisiana shore.

According to the Coast Guard, a concerned family member had called when the boaters never came back. It was soon discovered their boat sank, and the three were trapped 25 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish. 

Two of the three boaters had injuries on their hands, reportedly from fighting off sharks, the Coast Guard said.

