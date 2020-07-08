89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard rescues swimmer caught in riptide near Dauphin Island

3 hours 17 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 July 08, 2020 10:09 AM July 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Homeland Security Today

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responded to a swimmer in distress near Dauphin Island, Alabama, Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 3 p.m. that a female swimmer was in distress after reportedly being pulled out by the riptide off Dauphin Island's public beach.

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew arrived on scene and located the swimmer.

A rescue swimmer was deployed from the helicopter and swam the unconscious woman to awaiting EMS onshore.

The woman was rushed to USA Medical Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Rip currents are powerful currents of water moving away from shore.

They can sweep even the strongest swimmer out to sea.

The Coast Guard recommends swimmers pay close attention to local conditions, and if caught in a rip current swim parallel to the shore to escape.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days