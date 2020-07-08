Coast Guard rescues swimmer caught in riptide near Dauphin Island

Photo: Homeland Security Today

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responded to a swimmer in distress near Dauphin Island, Alabama, Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 3 p.m. that a female swimmer was in distress after reportedly being pulled out by the riptide off Dauphin Island's public beach.

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew arrived on scene and located the swimmer.

A rescue swimmer was deployed from the helicopter and swam the unconscious woman to awaiting EMS onshore.

The woman was rushed to USA Medical Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Rip currents are powerful currents of water moving away from shore.

They can sweep even the strongest swimmer out to sea.

The Coast Guard recommends swimmers pay close attention to local conditions, and if caught in a rip current swim parallel to the shore to escape.