Coast Guard rescues La. 2 men from boat sinking off Texas

GALVESTON - The Coast Guard has rescued two Louisiana men from a 42-foot boat sinking in the Gulf of Mexico off Texas.



Officials say one man was treated for dehydration after the Quality Time was located Saturday night 60 miles southeast of the Sabine Pass jetties. The boaters, Karl Shram and Chris Bergeron, are from Lake Charles, Louisiana.



The search began around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 125 miles southeast of Galveston, after the men used a satellite phone to seek help and say they might have to swim to an oil rig. An emergency beacon helped rescuers find the boat around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.



Shram was transported to a Galveston hospital and was listed in good condition Sunday.



The Coast Guard provided a pump and helped escort the boat to Cameron, Louisiana.