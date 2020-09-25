67°
Coast Guard rescues father and 4-year-old son offshore in Destin

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a father and son in the water Thursday evening near Destin Harbor, Florida. 

The rescue occurred around 3 p.m., when watchstanders at Coach Guard Sector Mobile recieved word of a disabled boat containing two people being swept offshore by currents about two miles off East Bay.  

The two on the boat were 52-year-old Chris Best and his 4-year-old son.  

Coast Guard Sector Mobile sent a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144  Ocean Sentry airplane aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to the area.

The dispatched Coast Guard personnel were able to locate the father-son duo and bring them to safety.

Officials say neither the boy nor his father suffered any injuries. 

