Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized boat off Louisiana coast overnight

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two boaters along Louisiana's coast after their boat took on water Friday night.

The Coast Guard says it responded to the incident in Joe's Bay, which lies east of Grand Isle, around 11 p.m. Friday. Officials say they diverted a response boat and a Dolphin helicopter to retrieve the boaters.

The helicopter arrived at the scene within the hour to find the two clinging to the hull of the sinking vessel. They were hoisted out of the water and taken to an air station in New Orleans.

Both are said to be in stable condition.

