Coast Guard, other agencies working to clean up uncontrolled oil spill in south Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard is still responding to an uncontrolled oil and gas release south of Venice, near the Southernmost Point of Louisiana, that started April 26 and has dumped thousands of gallons of oil into the water.

The agency said the mixture of oil and gas was released near a well owned by Garden Island Bay Production Facility on Saturday, April 26. One week later, the discharge is still not under control. More than 170 people from the Coast Guard, Spectrum OpCo, LLC, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Forefront Emergency Management and other federal, state and local agencies are working to stop the spill and clean up the area.

They've deployed six MARCO skimmers, six drum skimmers, and upwards of 15,000 feet of containment boom. More than 60,000 gallons of oily water mixture have been recovered so far.

Officials said an oiled bird was spotted but there are no reports of other wildlife impacts.