Coast Guard looking for missing man in Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing Black male, last seen in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge Wednesday.
Coast Guard officials said East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Wildlife and Fisheries agents are assisting the search of the river. A helicopter and small boat are also helping to find the missing man.
This is a developing story.
