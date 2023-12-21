48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard investigating Mississippi River barge collision at New Orleans

7 years 11 months 5 days ago Friday, January 15 2016 Jan 15, 2016 January 15, 2016 12:25 PM January 15, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard reports they are responding to a barge collision at mile marker 95 on the Mississippi River, close to the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans on Friday.

Officials say a tow vessel named Lucia collided with barges located at Stone Fleet at around 12:17 a.m. Six barges from the fleeting area broke away after the crash.

About 20 gallons of residual petroleum-based product contained in transfer lines at the fleeting area is believed to have been discharged into the river, according to the Coast Guard.

The damaged barge poses no additional risk of pollution in connection with the incident.

The Mississippi River was reopened to boating traffic in the area of the Crescent City Connection Bridge at 10:22 a.m. after the barges that broke free were secured.

The Coast Guard is continuing to investigate the incident.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days