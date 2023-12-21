Coast Guard investigating Mississippi River barge collision at New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard reports they are responding to a barge collision at mile marker 95 on the Mississippi River, close to the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans on Friday.

Officials say a tow vessel named Lucia collided with barges located at Stone Fleet at around 12:17 a.m. Six barges from the fleeting area broke away after the crash.

About 20 gallons of residual petroleum-based product contained in transfer lines at the fleeting area is believed to have been discharged into the river, according to the Coast Guard.

The damaged barge poses no additional risk of pollution in connection with the incident.

The Mississippi River was reopened to boating traffic in the area of the Crescent City Connection Bridge at 10:22 a.m. after the barges that broke free were secured.

The Coast Guard is continuing to investigate the incident.