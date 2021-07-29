Coast Guard hearing on Seacor Power capsizing to begin Monday

HOUMA - Nearly four months after a lift boat owned by Seacor Marine capsized near Port Fourchon, Louisiana in a harrowing incident that resulted in the deaths of 13 individuals, the U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a formal public hearing to analyze events leading up to and occurring during the capsizing, KATC reports.

The hearing is slated to begin Monday, August 2 at Houma's Courtyard Marriott Hotel. After this initial hearing, those involved will reconvene daily at 8 a.m. on weekdays, until August 13.

During the meeting, officials will consider evidence related to the capsizing and the resulting deaths of 13 of the vessel's 19 crewmembers.

The hearing is open to the public, and interested individuals who cannot attend in person will be able to watch the proceedings online via the following link: https://livestream.com/uscginvestigations [lnks.gd]

At least nine civil suits have been filed against the vessel's owners and operators. The lawsuits were filed by survivors of the traumatic incident and by family members of Seacor Power crewmembers who did not survive the capsizing.

After the vessel overturned less than 10 miles south of Port Fourchon on April 13, six of the 19 crew members were rescued.

In the days that followed, six other crew members were found dead. The remaining seven who'd been on board and were still missing were eventually presumed dead.