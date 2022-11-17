41°
Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue boaters in Pensacola

4 years 4 months 3 days ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 July 14, 2018 8:46 PM July 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
File image

FLORIDA - Eleven people were rescued Saturday afternoon after their boat capsized near Pensacola Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a response boat was enforcing a safety zone for the Pensacola Blue Angels Air Show when they received a report of a vessel that had been taking on water with eleven people on board.

Officials say the boat capsized and all boaters went into the water.

With the help of nearby good Samaritan boaters, the Coast Guard rescued all eleven people from the water. 

No injuries were reported.

