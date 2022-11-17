41°
Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue boaters in Pensacola
FLORIDA - Eleven people were rescued Saturday afternoon after their boat capsized near Pensacola Beach.
The U.S. Coast Guard says a response boat was enforcing a safety zone for the Pensacola Blue Angels Air Show when they received a report of a vessel that had been taking on water with eleven people on board.
Officials say the boat capsized and all boaters went into the water.
With the help of nearby good Samaritan boaters, the Coast Guard rescued all eleven people from the water.
No injuries were reported.
