Coast Guard: Fuel safely removed after tugboat partly sinks

VIDALIA - The Coast Guard says all fuel has been safely removed from a tugboat that partly sank in the Mississippi River near Vidalia.



A news release Monday says the "Sonny J" had 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel in its tanks when it took on water early Feb. 26.



The Coast Guard says the boat's fuel tank vents remained above water, and were plugged.



The boat was raised Sunday, and all of the fuel had been removed by Monday afternoon.



The cause of the accident is being investigated.



Petty Officer Lexie Preston says the boat was not towing anything when it took on water, but she does not know whether it was moving or stationary.