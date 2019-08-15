91°
Coast Guard finds 43 bales of pot floating off California

Thursday, August 15 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Fox 5 San Diego

AVALON, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have found 1,300 pounds of plastic-wrapped marijuana floating in the ocean near Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast.

The Daily News reports Wednesday that the U.S. Coast Guard acting on a tip discovered 43 bales of pot worth about $1 million. The marijuana was delivered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Federal officials are investigating where it came from.

