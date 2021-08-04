Coast Guard crews rescue fisherman off coast of Louisiana

Coast Guard medevacs fisherman near Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a fisherman who was suffering from heart attack-like symptoms off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said it happened Tuesday, about four miles (six kilometers) south of Grand Isle.

Coast Guard crews mounted the rescue after receiving a report that a crew member aboard the commercial fishing vessel Miss Melissa was in need of medical help.

A Coast Guard boat crew was dispatched and safety took the fisherman aboard and brought him to emergency medical workers on shore. He was then taken to Lady of the Sea Hospital in Lafourche for further medical care.