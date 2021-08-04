85°
Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard crews rescue fisherman off coast of Louisiana
GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a fisherman who was suffering from heart attack-like symptoms off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said.
In a statement, the Coast Guard said it happened Tuesday, about four miles (six kilometers) south of Grand Isle.
Coast Guard crews mounted the rescue after receiving a report that a crew member aboard the commercial fishing vessel Miss Melissa was in need of medical help.
Trending News
A Coast Guard boat crew was dispatched and safety took the fisherman aboard and brought him to emergency medical workers on shore. He was then taken to Lady of the Sea Hospital in Lafourche for further medical care.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Man accused of killing grandmother booked into Parish Prison
-
News 2 Geaux: BR General Mid City welcomes additional staff to assist...
-
News 2 Geaux: CDC announces ban on evictions in areas with high...
-
'Why don't you lead by example?' One year after COVID nearly killed...
-
EBR schools shaping their COVID plans, other parishes following suit
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort