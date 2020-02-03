Coast Guard closes part of Intracoastal Waterway to recover grounded vessel

BERWICK — The Coast Guard is responding to a report of towing vessel, "Miss Odessa," that ran aground on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway on Monday.

Officials say the Miss Odessa was towing six hopper barges full of rock when it ran aground between Berwick and Morgan City.

The vessel was traveling south on the Atchafalaya River when it turned west and hit bottom. In an attempt to break free, Miss Odessa tore apart the barge, causing the barge to split in half.

The Marine Safety Unit Morgan City's marine inspections team and investigations team arrived on the scene Monday morning to assess the incident. No damages to the Miss Odessa vessel or other five barges were reported. Also, no pollution has been reported in the area.

The Coast Guard has secured all tow traffic in the location of the barge and the vessel queue as of 2:30 p.m. Monday was 12 southbound, 4 northbound, 6 westbound and 28 eastbound.

A salvage company was hired by the towing vessel company to assist the salvage of the barge. A Coast Guard salvage engineering response team is assisting as well.