93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard: All 4 crew members rescued from capsized cargo ship

57 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2019 Sep 9, 2019 September 09, 2019 5:36 PM September 09, 2019 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - The fourth and last crew member trapped inside a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia has been rescued.

Coast Guard Lt. Lloyd Heflin told The Associated Press in a text message that the South Korean crew member was rescued just before 6 p.m. Monday.
  
He says the crew member appears to be in good medical condition but is being evaluated.
  
Three other crew members were rescued earlier Monday from the Golden Ray.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days