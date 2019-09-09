Coast Guard: All 4 crew members rescued from capsized cargo ship

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - The fourth and last crew member trapped inside a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia has been rescued.

Coast Guard Lt. Lloyd Heflin told The Associated Press in a text message that the South Korean crew member was rescued just before 6 p.m. Monday.

He says the crew member appears to be in good medical condition but is being evaluated.

Three other crew members were rescued earlier Monday from the Golden Ray.