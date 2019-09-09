93°
Coast Guard: All 4 crew members rescued from capsized cargo ship
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - The fourth and last crew member trapped inside a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia has been rescued.
Coast Guard Lt. Lloyd Heflin told The Associated Press in a text message that the South Korean crew member was rescued just before 6 p.m. Monday.
He says the crew member appears to be in good medical condition but is being evaluated.
Three other crew members were rescued earlier Monday from the Golden Ray.
