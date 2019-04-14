69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard airlifts 81-year-old woman from cruise ship due to 'heart attack-like' symptoms

2 hours 18 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 April 13, 2019 10:03 PM April 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say an 81-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital from a cruise ship Saturday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities received a call around 7:19 p.m. of a woman experiencing heart attack-like symptoms aboard the Carnival Glory while it was transiting outbound to sea on the Mississippi River. An emergency helicopter arrived at 8:07 p.m. and took the woman to a hospital in Marrero.

The woman was transported in stable condition. No further details were provided. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days