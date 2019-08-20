Coast Guard: 800-to-1000-gallon oil spill to be burned

81°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Coast Guard
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Coast Guard plans to burn off oil that spilled last week in a marsh about 42 miles south-southeast of New Orleans.
  
A news release says the burn will take place Wednesday if weather allows, and otherwise will be Thursday.
  
Petty Officer John Michelli says about 800 to 1,000 gallons of oil spilled last week from a single-well pipeline owned by Time Energy LLC at Cox Bay in Plaquemines Parish.
  
A news release says the spill doesn't appear to have hurt wildlife, and federal agencies agreed that a controlled burn is the best way to handle it.
  
The Coast Guard said in a news release Tuesday that the burn is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
