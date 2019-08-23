75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard: 800-to-1000-gallon oil spill has been burned

15 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 August 23, 2019 6:39 AM August 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Coast Guard

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Coast Guard has burned off oil that spilled last week in a marsh about 42 miles from New Orleans.

Petty Officer John Michelli says the oil was set afire about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and had burned itself out by 1 p.m. He says that first, a boat was driven around the area to create a firebreak by temporarily bending marsh plants down into the water.

The Coast Guard says about 800 to 1,000 gallons of oil spilled last week from a pipeline owned by Time Energy LLC at Cox Bay in Plaquemines Parish. Officials say the spill doesn't appear to have hurt wildlife, and federal agencies agreed that a controlled burn was the best way to handle it.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days