Coast Guard: 6K gallons of oily water recovered from Bay Long oil spill

Image via: nola.com

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard says more than 6,000 gallons of oily water have been recovered at the site of a spill near Louisiana's Bay Long.



The Coast Guard said in a statement Sunday that workers were repairing the damaged section of a pipeline that discharged an estimated 5,300 gallons of crude oil on Sept. 4.



Crews also were trying to safely capture and treat roughly 200 oiled birds around the Cheniere Ronquille Barrier Island and East Grand Terre Island.



The spill was caused by a contractor working on an environmental restoration project funded after BP's massive 2010 oil spill.



An excavating marsh buggy operated by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. accidentally cut through a pipeline.