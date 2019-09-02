Coast Guard: 33 missing after boat catches fire in California

Photo: Fox News

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Coast Guard says 33 people are missing after a fire broke out aboard a dive boat off the coast of Southern California.

Earlier, authorities said they were searching for 34.

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll of the U.S. Coast Guard said five crewmembers sleeping on the top deck of the 75-foot commercial scuba diving vessel were rescued. A statement by the agency says they were evacuated aboard a passing good Samaritan pleasure craft.

One of the crew suffered minor injuries. The Coast Guard statement says fire department crews were fighting the flames when the vessel sank 20 yards offshore in 64 feet of water.

A portion of the bow is sticking out of the water.