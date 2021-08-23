78°
Coast Guard: 100 gallons of oil released into Mississippi River

3 years 6 months 1 week ago Monday, February 12 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill in the Mississippi River, about 40 miles upriver from New Orleans.

WWL-TV reports that officials received a report from the National Response Center shortly around 12:30 a.m. Sunday that a potential maximum of 4,200 gallons of fuel oil was released into the lower Mississippi River at Pin Oak Terminal.

The Coast Guard incident management teams determined that the maximum amount of oil released was 100 gallons and the agency has concluded its response to the incident.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

