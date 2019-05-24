Coaching legend Otis Washington dies at 80

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - Reports say iconic football coach Otis Washington died Friday morning. He was 80.

The Advocate said Washington coached at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, LSU, and Southern University.

He led St. Augustine to three state championships in 1977, 1978, and 1979. Washington later went to coach at LSU as an offensive line coach. He was the first African American coach at the university. After LSU, he went to Southern University.

St. Augustine President and CEO Dr. Kenneth St. Charles released a statement after Washington's death was announced.

"On behalf of the entire St. Augustine High School community, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Otis Washington, whose legend and legacy have touched generations of Purple Knights.

He was a passionate, innovative leader who helped establish the standard for St. Augustine athletics. Coach Wash shaped St. Augustine football into a program that reflects his dedication to discipline, teamwork, scholarship, and excellence both on and off the field. We celebrate his lifetime of accomplishment and his unwavering commitment to St. Augustine."