Coachella and Stagecoach organizers say music fests will likely be rescheduled

INDIO, CA - With the SXSW film festival recently cancelled, music fans are worried that Coachella may do the same, and their concerns are valid.

According to New York Daily News, organizers say they're working on moving the two-weekend festival to October due to virus concerns.

Coachella is currently slated to take place the weekends of April 10 and April 17, but organizers fear the event will be canceled if they’re not able to reschedule.

So, they’re considering the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 as replacement dates. Organizers are hopeful to know whether rescheduling will be possible within the next two days — or else the event will likely be canceled.

That same timeline also applies for the country music Stagecoach Festival, which has the same promoter and also takes place in Indio.

It’s currently scheduled for the weekend of April 24, and organizers are looking at moving it to Oct. 23.

Coachella draws about 250,000 fans each year. Organizers began discussing the potential rescheduling on Sunday with city officials and agents for the talent scheduled to take part in the event.

New cases of coronavirus have been reported in Riverdale County, the area where Coachella takes place.

This year’s festival headliners are Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church are among those slated to perform at Stagecoach.

