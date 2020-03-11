Coachella and Stagecoach music fests rescheduled to October

INDIO - One of the world's biggest music festivals has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Coachella was scheduled to take place next month in Indio, Califonia. But the event's organizers followed the advice of local health authorities and postponed the music festival until October.

According to the BBC, they hope to feature most of the same acts that were originally slated for April.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the world's most high-profile music events and is typically attended by numerous celebrities.

This year hundreds of acts were set to perform including Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and Lana Del Rey.

Stagecoach, a country music festival organized by the same company, has also been moved from April to October.

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously," Goldenvoice said in a statement.

Coachella will now take place on the weekends of 9, 10 and 11 October and 16, 17 and 18 October, while Stagecoach will be held on 23, 24 and 25 October.

All purchased tickets will be honored and anyone who bought a ticket will be notified about how to obtain a refund by 13 March.

In 2019, Coachella attracted nearly 250,000 attendees and more than 70,000 people went to Stagecoach.