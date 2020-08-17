Coach O to release book recounting LSU's championship season, his rise to college football stardom

BATON ROUGE - Ever wonder how Coach Ed Orgeron led the LSU Tigers to one of the greatest seasons in college football history? Well, you'll find out later this year.

Orgeron's newly announced book, 'Flip the Script: Lessons Learned on the Road to a Championship', will release Oct. 27. The autobiographical story will go deep behind the scene of LSU's historical 2019 season.

The book will also cover Orgeron's own journey from "disappointment and setback to the apex of college sports," according to the official description online.

The book is already available for pre-oder on Amazon and other book retailers.