Coach O to addresses local high school graduates during special tailgate event
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron was among the voices congratulating East Baton Rouge's graduating seniors Tuesday as they finish up a tumultuous final semester.
LSU's Head Football Coach addressed the Class of 2020's graduates during a tailgating event sponsored by the EBR Mayor's Office, EBR Sheriff's Office, and the Louisiana Leadership Institute.
After his speech, Coach O helped hand out diplomas to the seniors.
We'll have more on this story, including an interview Coach Orgeron, on News 2 at 10.
