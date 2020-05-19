84°
Coach O to addresses local high school graduates during special tailgate event

Tuesday, May 19 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron was among the voices congratulating East Baton Rouge's graduating seniors Tuesday as they finish up a tumultuous final semester.

LSU's Head Football Coach addressed the Class of 2020's graduates during a tailgating event sponsored by the EBR Mayor's Office, EBR Sheriff's Office, and the Louisiana Leadership Institute.

After his speech, Coach O helped hand out diplomas to the seniors.

We'll have more on this story, including an interview Coach Orgeron, on News 2 at 10.

