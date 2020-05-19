85°
Coach O to address local high school graduates during special tailgate event
BATON ROUGE - The Class of 2020 has survived a barrage of challenges in the past few months and Baton Rouge's community leaders, impressed with the perseverance these high school seniors have displayed, are teaming up to celebrate their accomplishments in a Tuesday afternoon event.
LSU's Head Football Coach, Ed Orgeron will be addressing the Class of 2020's graduates during a tailgating event sponsored by the EBR Mayor's Office, EBR Sheriff's Office, and the Louisiana Leadership Institute.
According to the Leadership Institute's Facebook page, the event will take place in Stadium Parking Lot at 5:30 p.m.

