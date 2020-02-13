Coach O throwing first pitch in LSU Baseball's season-opener

52°
Thursday, February 13 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The coach of the reigning champion LSU Football team will throw out the first pitch of the Tigers' 2020 baseball season. 

LSU Athletics says Coach Ed Orgeron will be the first guest to throw out an opening pitch when the Tigers take on Indiana in Alex Box Stadium Friday. The pitch will be caught by LSU safety Maurice Hampton.

The first game of the series is slated to start at 7 p.m.

Former LSU Baseball star Antoine Duplantis is scheduled to throw the first pitch Saturday. 

