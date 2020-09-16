Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - When it comes to college football in 2020, many have said that teams will have to beat two opponents each week, their opponent on the field as well as their unseen opponent COVID-19.

Coach Ed Orgeron may have already defeated half his competition before the season even started as he told reporters in a zoom interview on Tuesday that "most, not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it," referring to the coronavirus that has led to a global pandemic.

Orgeron said his team is currently doing well with "about three or four guys" who have COVID-19, and the team does not have "a lot of guys in quarantine."

Coach O caught everyone's attention with the notion that his team had already passed through the virus with many of them recovering and he was asked to clarify his statement.

"I'm not going to say all of them, but some players have caught it. I don't know the percentage, Orgeron said adding, "hopefully that once you catch it, you don't get it again."

The Tigers have had a couple of spikes of cases at different times, most notably about three weeks ago when nearly the entire offensive line was in quarantine with the virus or close proximity to someone who tested positive.

LSU opens the season at home in Tiger Stadium against Mississippi State on Sept. 26.