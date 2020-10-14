LSU-Florida football game postponed

Photo: Florida Gators

BATON ROUGE - LSU's football match-up against Florida will be postponed until Dec. 12 after a COVID outbreak on the Gators' squad.

The SEC announced the decision just after lunchtime Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Coach Ed Orgeron said he and his team expected the game to be postponed. It was originally scheduled for Saturday (Oct. 17).

In Florida, the Gators have spent the last two days addressing the coronavirus outbreak on the football team.

During an SEC teleconference Wednesday morning, Orgeron was asked if he would be surprised if what eventually happened did - the game being postponed.

"No, not at all," Orgeron said.

Coach O also revealed that QB Myles Brennan hasn't practiced this week due to an injury suffered in the loss at Missouri and is doubtful to play this weekend if the game does go on as planned.

On Tuesday, it was learned that 19 members of the Gators football team tested positive for COVID-19. That news came just a day after the SEC had its first virus-related delay of the season, pushing Mizzou-Vanderbilt to December due to cases among the Vanderbilt team.