73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coach O: LSU QB Myles Brennan likely out for rest of season

8 hours 24 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, November 11 2020 Nov 11, 2020 November 11, 2020 10:39 AM November 11, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron said LSU's starting quarterback is likely out for the rest of the season, barring a "miraculous" recovery.

During an SEC teleconference Wednesday, Orgeron opened up more about the severity of Brennan's injury, which has kept him out of the starting line-up since mid October. Orgeron said they are still weighing whether Brennan will undergo surgery.

"It doesn't look like he's going to be back unless something miraculous happens," Orgeron said. 

The team had previously announced that Brennan would be out this week, before the SEC canceled LSU's Nov. 14 match-up with Alabama. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days