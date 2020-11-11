Latest Weather Blog
Coach O: LSU QB Myles Brennan likely out for rest of season
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron said LSU's starting quarterback is likely out for the rest of the season, barring a "miraculous" recovery.
During an SEC teleconference Wednesday, Orgeron opened up more about the severity of Brennan's injury, which has kept him out of the starting line-up since mid October. Orgeron said they are still weighing whether Brennan will undergo surgery.
"It doesn't look like he's going to be back unless something miraculous happens," Orgeron said.
Coach O says that Myles Brennan may have surgery to repair and abdominal and hip injury and is likely done for the season.— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) November 11, 2020
Wouldn't go as far as confirming either surgery or out for the year, but sounds almost certain.#LSU
The team had previously announced that Brennan would be out this week, before the SEC canceled LSU's Nov. 14 match-up with Alabama.
