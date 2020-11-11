Coach O: LSU QB Myles Brennan likely out for rest of season

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron said LSU's starting quarterback is likely out for the rest of the season, barring a "miraculous" recovery.

During an SEC teleconference Wednesday, Orgeron opened up more about the severity of Brennan's injury, which has kept him out of the starting line-up since mid October. Orgeron said they are still weighing whether Brennan will undergo surgery.

"It doesn't look like he's going to be back unless something miraculous happens," Orgeron said.

Coach O says that Myles Brennan may have surgery to repair and abdominal and hip injury and is likely done for the season.



Wouldn't go as far as confirming either surgery or out for the year, but sounds almost certain.#LSU — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) November 11, 2020

The team had previously announced that Brennan would be out this week, before the SEC canceled LSU's Nov. 14 match-up with Alabama.