Coach O leads off SEC Media Days in mid-July

The SEC set the dates and speakers for the start of the college football season and once against LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the list of head coaches.

SEC Media Days is returning to Atlanta for the second time and the Tigers as well as a number of new coaches will be the hot topics discussed on July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.

Below is a list of which coaches will be speaking on specific days, but does not indicate a specific time that they will be speaking.

2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 13

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 14

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

WEDNESDAY, July 15

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 16

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Of note from the conference:

Only seven times since 1992 has the SEC Media Days predicted champion proceeded to win the SEC Championship, which includes three of the last six seasons. Only twice in history, the last of which was 2018, have both the SEC Championship Game participants and eventual champion been predicted correctly. Out of 260 possible voters in 2019, LSU received three votes to win the SEC Championship.