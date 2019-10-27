Coach O declares victory over Auburn a 'tremendous team win' during post-game recap

58°
LSU defeated Auburn 23-20, but the victory wasn't an easy one.

Though head Coach Ed Orgeron called it a 'tremendous team win,' during his post-game press conference he also said, "it wasn't the prettiest game."

Coach O went on to say the Tigers still had a lot to work on and his remarks were reflected in QB Joe Burrow's thoughts on the game. During the presser, Burrow pointed out that it took a while for the Tigers to get used to what Auburn was doing and that scoring only 23 points proved they needed to improve in the red zone.   

In any case, Saturday's win guaranteed LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) would be unbeaten heading into its Nov. 9 trip to Alabama on Nov. 9.  

