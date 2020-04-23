Coach O congratulates Bengals on Burrow

BATON ROUGE- LSU Football coach Ed Orgeron sends his support to the Cincinnati Bengals after they drafted LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow Thursday evening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The official Bengals Twitter page posted a video of Coach O surrounded by trophies, wearing LSU gear and a smile while congratulating Joe Burrow's new team on their lucky pick.

From a Tiger to a Bengal, Coach O said the national champion and Heisman Trophy winner was one of the best players to play at LSU.

"He will represent your organization in the best way, every day possible, and win a championship for you guys," Orgeron said in the clip.

Coach O finished the victory speech with his signature line, "Geaux Tigers."