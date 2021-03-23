62°
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the Spring

2 hours 45 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, March 23 2021
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Tuesday night discussing Spring practices for his team.

Coach O talked about past mistakes he made in the hiring process of his former assistant and how he's learned from those miscues and vowed correct those with a more hands on approach and review process.

The Tigers are in week two of their Spring practice sessions, they will wrap up with the Spring Game in Tiger Stadium on April 17. 

