Coach Kim Mulkey opening doors for Tigers' first practice of the season on Monday

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans excited for the upcoming women's basketball season are in luck as the first practice will be open and free to attend. 

The session officially begins at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, but doors to the PMAC will open at 1 p.m. Fans can enter through the lower southeast and southwest entrances. 

Coach Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese, Flau’Jae Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith will all be in attendance along with transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow. 

