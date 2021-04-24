Coach Fargas resigns from LSU Lady Tigers head coach position

BATON ROUGE - Nikki Fargas has officially resigned from her job as head coach of the LSU Lady Tigers.

In her decade as head coach for the women's basketball team, Fargas led LSU to five 20-win seasons and six NCAA Tournament appearances. Fargas' career at LSU stands at 177-129.

Fargas' teams posted 30 wins over Top 25 opponents and made two NCAA Sweet 16 appearances.

"I will be forever grateful for the opportunity that I had to serve as LSU's women's basketball coach," Fargas said in an LSU press release. "It was a tremendous honor to represent LSU and the wonderful people on this campus and community."