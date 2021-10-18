Latest Weather Blog
Coach Ed Orgeron, LSU parting ways after 2021 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will not continue as the team's head coach in 2022.
READ: Updated temporary employment agreement between Coach O and LSU
READ: Termination agreement between Coach O and LSU
LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward said head football coach Ed Orgeron will part ways at the conclusion of the 2021 season Sunday.
LSU Athletics held a press conference Sunday with both Woodward and Orgeron, where Coach O said he will be taking a break from coaching.
"I think I'm going to have enough money to buy me a hamburger. Every once and awhile maybe a double meat cheeseburger. But I want to take a little time off to find out what direction I want to be in," Ed Orgeron said in the press conference.
"When he came and talked to me after the Kentucky game, I knew it was time," Coach O said that he was aware the split was coming before LSU's win against Florida.
During the news conference, Woodward did not answer a question about the search for a new leader for LSU's football team, but in a tweet, Woodward said "The search for LSU Football's next championship head coach begins now."
A Letter from Scott Woodward, LSU's Director of Athletics pic.twitter.com/eVGmqqIRbK— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 17, 2021
