Coach Ed Orgeron, LSU parting ways after 2021 season

1 hour 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, October 17 2021 Oct 17, 2021 October 17, 2021 12:14 PM October 17, 2021 in Top Story
Source: Sports Illustrated
By: Brevin Williams

BATON ROUGE - LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will not continue as the team's head coach in 2022.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that Orgeron is expected to finish out the 2021 season but will not return in 2022. 

The separation agreement comes after LSU's 49-42 upset against #20 Florida, but negotiations reportedly began before that game. LSU is expected to pay Orgeron his full buyout of over $17 million to move on from the head coach.

Orgeron has been 9-8 at LSU since the team won the 2019 national championship in New Orleans.

