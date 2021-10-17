Coach Ed Orgeron, LSU parting ways after 2021 season

BATON ROUGE - LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will not continue as the team's head coach in 2022.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that Orgeron is expected to finish out the 2021 season but will not return in 2022.

A source familiar with the situation at LSU: “It’s one of those things where no one wanted to be there anymore. The players didn’t want to play for him, the coaches didn’t want to coach for him.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 17, 2021

The separation agreement comes after LSU's 49-42 upset against #20 Florida, but negotiations reportedly began before that game. LSU is expected to pay Orgeron his full buyout of over $17 million to move on from the head coach.

LSU is expected to pay Ed Orgeron his entire buyout which is over $17 million to pursue a new coach. His record at LSU is 49-17 and he went 13-5 in games against Top 10 teams while coaching the Tigers. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 17, 2021

Orgeron has been 9-8 at LSU since the team won the 2019 national championship in New Orleans.