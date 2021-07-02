Co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate wants to resign

Though a judge denied Britney Spears' public plea to be freed from a conservatorship that the pop star referred to as "abusive," Spears' argument appears to have made waves in other ways.

According to CNN, the day after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied Spears' request to remove her father from his current role as co-conservator and ordered Bessemer Trust to remain co-conservator of Spears' $60 million estate, Bessemer Trust replied that it no longer desired to be Spears' co-conservator.

In court documents obtained by CNN Thursday, Bessemer Trust cited "changed circumstances" after the singer's fiery testimony during a late June hearing.

"The Conservatee claimed irreparable harm to her interests in her testimony and, more specifically, the Conservatee's objection to the continuation of the voluntary Conservatorship and her desire to terminate the Conservatorship," the Bessemer Trust petition read. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

Spears' father, however, has not made a similar request. But he has requested that an investigation be launched into the disturbing and seemingly inhumane allegations Spears' made against the terms of the conservatorship.

Jodi Montgomery, the temporary conservator of Spears' health and medical decisions, released a statement through her attorney in response.

"Ms. Montgomery looks forward to presenting a comprehensive Care Plan to the Court setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship for Britney, and Ms. Montgomery looks forward to supporting Britney through that process," her statement read in part.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 14.