CNN crew arrested during live coverage of protests in Minneapolis

Minnesota Police arrested CNN journalist Omar Jimenez and his crew during a live broadcast at the site of the protests in Minneapolis, after clearly identifying himself to officers. Photo: CNN

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota- Three members of a CNN news team were arrested Friday morning while covering the protests in Minneapolis.

According to CNN, the crew, including correspondent Omar Jimenez, were handcuffed and detained as Jimenez gave a live report on a Minneapolis street shortly after 5 a.m.

Our reporter @OmarJimenez was just arrested live on #CNN while covering protests in Minneapolis. He identified himself as a journalist and asked where he and his crew should stand to continue working. pic.twitter.com/QLoHwOgoFd — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) May 29, 2020

Police told the crew they were being detained because they were told to move, and didn't, one member of the CNN crew relayed to the network.

Officers approached the crew as they moved in to arrest a protester behind them.

Jimenez could be seen holding his CNN badge while reporting, identifying himself as a reporter, and telling the officers the crew would move wherever officers needed them to. An officer gripped his arm as Jimenez talked, then put him in handcuffs.

"We can move back to where you like. We are live on the air here. ... Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way -- wherever you want us (we'll) get out of your way," Jimenez said before he was led away.

"We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection," Jimenez said.

Jimenez and the crew had been reporting from the site -- near a city police department precinct that protesters had burned and officers had abandoned overnight. About a block away, a fire was burning at a different, four-story building that had contained restaurants.

After the photographer was arrested, his camera was set on the ground and continued to transmit live images.

CNN quickly issued a response to the situation saying the arrest was in clear violation of first amendment rights and demanding the release of the detained news employees.

A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves - a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 29, 2020

Minnesota State Senator Jeff Hayden called CNN shortly after the incident and said he'd just been conferring with both the state governor and local mayor via text regarding how to get control of the area and that they hadn't been aware of the CNN reporter's arrest.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.